Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:A opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.