First Hawaiian Bank Sells 630 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GD opened at $245.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

