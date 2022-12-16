Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 70 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $240.50 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

