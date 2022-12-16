Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 251 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

