First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $400.64 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.69, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.