Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $245.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

