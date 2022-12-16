Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 20 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $527.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

