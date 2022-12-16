Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.