Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Shares of CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.48. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.