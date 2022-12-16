AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

