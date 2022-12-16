Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $153,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

