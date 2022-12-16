Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375,884 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.02% of SSR Mining worth $91,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Amundi grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,329,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SSR Mining by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

