American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $87,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

