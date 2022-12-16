Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 894 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.