Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $97,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.92 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

