Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,755,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $95,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $169,459.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

