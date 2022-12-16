Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $97.17 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.18% of Coupa Software worth $97,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 53.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,425,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

