Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $106,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,986 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.