Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

EMN stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

