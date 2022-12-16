HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AZN opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

