Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,793,000 after buying an additional 1,141,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after buying an additional 1,076,237 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

