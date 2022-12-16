Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of CDW worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

