L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.23.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $216.48 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

