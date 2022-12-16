Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 189 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Shares of IT stock opened at $340.83 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

