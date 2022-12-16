Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,028,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

