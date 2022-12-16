Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

