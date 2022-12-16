Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PTC by 66.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

