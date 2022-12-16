Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

