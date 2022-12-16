Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22,900 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.13.

BBBY opened at $2.98 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $239.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

