SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

