Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

