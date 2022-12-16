Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

