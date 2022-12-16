Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $212.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.79. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

