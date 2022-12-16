Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 142,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

