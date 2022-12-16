Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.