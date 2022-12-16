Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,213,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 296,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.