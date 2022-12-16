Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

