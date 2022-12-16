American National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

