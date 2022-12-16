Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 18,293 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 6.59% of Frontdoor worth $109,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

