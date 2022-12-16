Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 177,970 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Shopify worth $120,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 202.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,831 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,467.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2,157.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,954,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $145.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.