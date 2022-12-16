Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $137,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.25.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $429.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

