Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $139.61 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $139,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

