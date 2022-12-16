Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,369 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.24% of ExlService worth $108,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 273,244 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $25,227,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Insider Activity

ExlService Price Performance

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

