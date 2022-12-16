Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $130,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

