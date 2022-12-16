Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $122.60 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,127,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $122,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 4,326,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 216,345 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 100.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $46.99 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

