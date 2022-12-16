Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $138,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 14,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 598.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

