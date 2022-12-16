Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,376 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 5.64% of Carter’s worth $144,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 760,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,843 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRI opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

