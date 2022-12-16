HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

