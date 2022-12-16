HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $708,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $78.66 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

