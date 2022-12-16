5,275 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.51 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.